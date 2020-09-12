Classic Rock Almanac September 12, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-N.B.C. aired the first episode of The Monkees TV show in the US. The series ran for a total of 58 episodes.

1970-Creedence Clearwater Revival scored their first UK No.1 album with Cosmo's Factory. It enjoyed a nine-week run at No.1 in the US where it sold over three million copies.

1989-Aerosmith released 'Pump' their tenth studio album which featured the hit singles: 'Love In An Elevator', 'The Other Side' and 'Janie's Got a Gun'. Aerosmith found themselves in law school textbooks after a small rock band named Pump sued Aerosmith's management company for service mark infringement. Aerosmith won the case.

1990-Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks both announce that they'll no longer perform with Fleetwood Mac. A little over two years later, they reunited with the group to sing at President Clinton's inauguration.

2003-Johnny Cash, "The Man in Black" who became a towering figure in American music with such hits as "Folsom Prison Blues", "I Walk the Line", and "A Boy Named Sue", died at the age of 71. During his career, Cash won 11 Grammys, most recently in 2003, when "Give My Love To Rose" earned him honors as Best Male Country Vocal Performance. He also notched fourteen number 1 Country music hits. He was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1980 and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992. Two of his most popular albums were recorded live at Folsom Prison in 1968 and at San Quentin in 1969.

2007-Led Zeppelin announced that they would reform for one night only at London's 18,000-capacity O2 arena. The event was a tribute to Atlantic Records co-founder and chairman Ahmet Ertegun, who died December 14th, 2006, at the age of 83.

2008-Despite demands from pro-Palestinian groups to cancel a return concert in Israel, Paul McCartney promised Israeli fans he'll go on with his September 25th concert in Tel Aviv. "I was approached by different groups and political bodies who asked me not to come here. I refused. I do what I think, and I have many friends who support Israel."

2012-Bob Dylan brushed off critics who say he stole lyrics from various obscure poets. The 71-year-old musician told Rolling Stone magazine, "Wussies and pussies complain about that stuff."

BORN TODAY

1931-US country singer George Jones who had a string of number one songs between the 1950s and 1990s. Nicknamed Possum, his signature song was He Stopped Loving Her Today, he was married to Tammy Wynette between 1969 and 1975 and the pair recorded several songs together in the 1970s. Jones died on 26th April 2013 aged 81.

1940-Tony Bellamy, Redbone, who had the 1971 UK No.2 & US No.21 single 'The Witch Queen Of New Orleans' and the 1974 US No. 4 hit single, 'Come and Get Your Love.' Redbone are accredited in the NY Smithsonian as the first Native American rock/Cajun group to have a No.1 single in the United States and internationally. He died on December 25, 2009 of liver failure.

1943-Maria Muldaur, American singer, songwriter, who had the 1974 US No.6 & UK No.21 single 'Midnight At The Oasis'.

1944-Barry White, soul singer & producer. (1974 UK No.1 single 'You're The First The Last My Everything', 1974 US No.1 single 'Can't Get Enough Of Your Love Babe'). White died from Kidney failure on 4th July 2003 aged 58.

1944-Colin Young, from British soul band The Foundations who scored the 1967 UK No.1 single 'Baby Now That I've Found You' and the 1969 US No.3 single 'Build Me Up A Buttercup'. The group was the first multi-racial group to have a No.1 hit in the UK in the 1960s.

1952-Gerry Beckley, America (1972 US No.1 & UK No.3 single 'Horse With No Name').

1952-Neil Peart, drummer, Rush

