Classic Rock Almanac September 14, 2020

ANNIVERSRIES

1955-Little Richard entered a New Orleans recording studio to begin two days of recording. Things were not going well and during a break, Richard and his producer; Bumps Blackwell went to the Dew Drop Inn for lunch. Richard started playing the piano in the bar like crazy, singing a loud and lewd version of ‘Tutti Frutti.’ With only fifteen minutes left in the session, Richard recorded the song and coined the phrase, ‘a-wop-bop-a-loo-bop-a-lop-bam-boom.’

1968-Big Brother And The Holding Company's LP, "Cheap Thrills" enters the Billboard LP chart, where it will stay for 29 weeks, including 8 at #1.

1968-Roy Orbison's house in Nashville burnt down, his two eldest sons both died in the blaze. Orbison was on tour in the UK at the time of the accident.

1974-After a two year battle with heroin, Eric Clapton was back in a big way. His version of Bob Marley's "I Shot The Sheriff" hit the top of the Billboard chart, rejuvenating his career.

1979-The film Quadrophenia was released. Based on The Who's 1973 rock opera the film featured Phil Daniels, Toyah Willcox, Ray Winstone, Michael Elphick and Sting.

1984-David Bowie won Video of the year for 'China Girl' at the first MTV Video awards. The song co-written by David Bowie and Iggy Pop during their years in Berlin, first appeared on Pop's album The Idiot released in 1977.

1995-Paul McCartney's hand written lyrics for "Getting Better" sell for $249,000 (161,000 Pounds) at a Sotheby's auction.

2018-A guitar used by George Harrison at the Beatles' last appearance at Liverpool's Cavern Club in 1963 was auctioned off at Gardiner Houlgate Auctions in Corsham, Wiltshire, England for 347,000 Pounds. The Australian-made Maton Mastersound MS-500 was purchased by an unnamed overseas private collector over the phone. A custom-made 1968 Gibson EBS-1250 double-neck, used by The Bee Gees' Maurice Gibb to compose the band's first Disco hit "Jive Talkin'" was also sold for 8,680 Pounds.

BORN TODAY

1946-Pete Agnew

Nazareth

1949-Ed King

guitarist for Strawberry Alarm Clock and guitarist and bassist for Lynyrd Skynyrd from 1972 to 1975 and again from 1987 to 1996. King died August 22, 2018.

1949-Steve Gaines

guitarist with Lynyrd Skynyrd. Was killed in a plane crash on October 20, 1977.

1950-Paul Kossoff

guitarist with Free, Died March 19, 1976.