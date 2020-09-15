Classic Rock Almanac September 15, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-Brian Epstein brings The Beatles to an interview with Peter Jones of the London Daily Mirror. Jones concludes they are "a nothing group."

1964-At Cleveland's Public Auditorium, police inspector Carl Bear takes the microphone from John Lennon while he is still singing and The Beatles are asked to leave the stage for fifteen minutes so that the screaming crowd can calm down.

1965-The Ford Motor Company became the first automaker to offer an 8-track tape player as an option for their entire line of vehicles on sale in the US. Tapes were initially only available at auto parts stores, as home 8-track equipment was still a year away.

1968-The Doors were forced to perform as a trio at a concert in Amsterdam after singer Jim Morrison collapsed while dancing during the Jefferson Airplane's performance.

1970-US Vice-President Spiro Agnew said in a speech that the youth of America were being "brainwashed into a drug culture" by rock music, movies, books and underground newspapers.

1974-Uriah Heep bassist Gary Thain is nearly electrocuted onstage during a show in Dallas. He survives, but says that the other band members didn't show enough concern over the accident and leaves the group soon after.

1975-Pink Floyd released their ninth studio album Wish You Were Here in the UK. The album which explores themes of absence, the music business, and former band-mate Syd Barrett's mental decline peaked at No.1 on both sides of the Atlantic and went on to spend a total of 84 weeks on the chart.

1979-Bob Dylan had a double edged sword on his hands when he released an album of religious songs called "Slow Train Coming". A single called "Gotta Serve Somebody" won a Grammy Award, but the LP alienated many of his long time fans.

1990-Bruce Hornsby begins filling in on keyboards for The Grateful Dead following the death of Brent Mydland.

1994-A reel to reel tape of The Quarry Men appearing at St Peter's Parish Church garden party in July, 1957, sells for $125,000 at Sotheby's.

2004-Johnny Ramone, co-founder of The Ramones, passed away after a five year battle with prostrate cancer. The 55 year old guitarist's real name is John Cummings.

2008-Rick Wright, keyboardist and founding member of Pink Floyd died of cancer at the age of 65. Wright wrote a number of songs for the band in their early years, including "Paint Box", "Remember A Day" and "Summer '68" and also contributed prominent vocals to the band's 1971 classic, "Echoes". He will be remembered primarily for "The Great Gig In The Sky", his stately song on 1973's million-selling "Dark Side Of The Moon".

2018-Paul McCartney achieved his first #1 album on the Billboard 200 chart in over 36 years, as his latest studio effort, "Egypt Station" debuted at the top of the list. Macca had not had a chart topper since "Tug Of War" in 1982.