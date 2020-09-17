Classic Rock Almanac September 17, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1931-The first long-playing record, a 33 1/3 rpm recording, was demonstrated at the Savoy Plaza Hotel in New York by RCA-Victor. The venture was doomed to fail however due to the high price of the record players, which started around $95 (about $1140 in today's dollars) and wasn't revived until 1948.

1964-On what was supposed to be their day off, The Beatles were paid a then record $150,000 for a concert in Kansas.

1967-The Doors perform on The Ed Sullivan Show. Even though he agreed to change some of the words to "Light My Fire", Jim Morrison sings "Girl, we couldn't get much higher" anyway. A furious Sullivan vowed that the band would never appear on his show again. Morrison reportedly just shrugged and said, "We just did the Sullivan show."

1969-Media on both sides of the Atlantic were running stories that said Paul McCartney was dead. He was supposedly killed in a car accident in Scotland on November 9th, 1966 and that a double had been taking his place for public appearances. In fact, Paul and his girlfriend Jane Asher were on vacation in Kenya at the time.

1978-The video for Queen's single 'Bicycle Race' was filmed at Wimbledon Stadium, Wimbledon, UK. It featured 65 naked female professional models racing around the stadium's track on bicycles, which had been hired for the day. The rental company was reported to have requested payment for all the saddles when they found out how their bikes had been used.

1997-Fleetwood Mac kick off their reunion tour in Hartford, Connecticut, in support of their LP, "The Dance".

2000-Paula Yates was found dead in bed from a suspected drug overdose. Yates had presented the UK music TV show The Tube during the 80s, married Bob Geldof and was the girlfriend of INXS singer Michael Hutchence.

2006-American guitarist Al Casey died aged 69. Casey is noted for his work as a session musician and as a member of the Wrecking Crew and worked with The Beach Boys, Phil Spector, Elvis Presley, Glen Campbell, The Association, The Monkees, Johnny Cash, Simon And Garfunkel, 5th Dimension, Harry Nilsson, The Partridge Family, Frank Sinatra, and Nancy Sinatra.

2011-The estate of Jimi Hendrix gave the go-ahead for another round of archival releases nearly 41 years to the day after the singer's death.

2015-The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported that Glen Campbell had moved from an Alzheimer facility and was being cared for by his wife Kim in their own home. The singer was listed as being in stage six of the seven stages of Alzheimer's where his communication skills are severely limited and he is prone to lashing out physically.

2016-The Kennedy Center responded negatively to a petition that sought to include former Eagles Don Felder, Bernie Leadon and Randy Meisner when the band receives the Kennedy Center Honors later this year. The Center's president, Deborah Rutter, issued a statement that read, "The Kennedy Center consulted with the Eagles and through that discussion, it was determined that the four band members who 'carried the torch', Don Henley, the late Glenn Frey, Timothy B. Schmit, and Joe Walsh, will be awarded the Honors. We appreciate that there will be some debate about who constitutes the Eagles. This determination does not discredit the contributions of former band members."

BORN TODAY

1923-Hank Williams (born Hiram King Williams). The American singer-songwriter and musician is regarded as one of the most important country music artists of all time. Williams recorded 35 singles (five released posthumously) that would place in the Top 10 of the Billboard Country & Western Best Sellers chart, including 11 that ranked No.1. During his last years Williams's consumption of alcohol, morphine and painkillers severely compromised his professional life. Williams died aged 29 on January 1, 1953.

1950-Fee Waybill, vocals, with American band The Tubes known for their 1977 hit single 'White Punks On Dope' and the 1983 US No.10 single 'She's A Beauty'.