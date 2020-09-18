Classic Rock Almanac September 18, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1970-27 year old Rock legend Jimi Hendrix died in Kensington, London, England.

1976-Boston's "More Than A Feeling" is released in the US, where it will reach #5. In the UK, the song topped out at #22.

1979-The Eagles released 'Heartache Tonight' from their album The Long Run. The song originated from an jam session between Glenn Frey and J. D. Souther who would visit Frey's home in Los Angeles whenever he was in town on tour. Frey and Souther wrote the first verse while listening to Sam Cooke songs. In the heat of jamming, Frey called Bob Seger on the phone and sang him the verse. Seger then blurted out the chorus.

1981-More than ten years after Jim Morrison's death, The Doors' "Greatest Hits" album goes Platinum.

1982-The seven-minute epic by Dire Straits 'Private Investigations' went to No.2 on the UK singles chart, held off No.1 by survivors 'Eye Of The Tiger'.

1983-KISS appeared in public for the first time without their make-up when they guested on MTV, promoting the release of their newest album, "Lick It Up".

1991-Rob Tyner lead singer with the American hard rock band MC5 died after he suffered a heart attack in the seat of his parked car in his hometown of Berkley, Michigan. MC5, (shortened from the Motor City Five), formed in Detroit, in 1965, they released their first album, ‘Kick Out the Jams’ in 1969.

1993-Meat Loaf went to No.1 on the UK album chart for the first of five times with Bat Out Of Hell II

2006-73 year old country singer Willie Nelson and four members from his band were charged with drug possession after marijuana and magic mushrooms were found by police on his tour bus. Police had stopped the tour bus near Lafayette, Louisiana.

2012-Using a survey of more than 160,000 readers, British music magazine NME named John Lennon as Rock's ultimate icon. Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher placed second, followed by David Bowie, Arctic Monkeys star Alex Turner and late Nirvana icon Kurt Cobain.

2015-The Who was forced to postpone all 50 dates of The Who Hits 50! tour because lead singer Roger Daltrey had contracted viral meningitis. Plans were made to reschedule for the Spring of 2016.

2017-71-year-old Jann Wenner, who co-founded Rolling Stone magazine in 1967, officially put the publication up for sale, saying "it's time for young people to run it."

BORN TODAY

1939-Frankie Avalon

1950-Michael Hossack

drummer who as a member of The Doobie Brothers between 1971 and 1973.. Died March 12, 2012.

1952-Dee Dee Ramone (Douglas Colvin)

bassist, Ramones, Died June 5, 2002.