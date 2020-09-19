Classic Rock Almanac September 19, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-Steppenwolf earn a Gold record for their US #2 hit, "Born to be Wild". It reached #18 in the UK. Although the song is often used in films about biker gangs, it was originally written by Mars Bonfire as a slow ballad.

1969-Creedence Clearwater Revival scored their only UK #1 single with "Bad Moon Rising".

1973-Country rock singer, songwriter 26-year-old Gram Parsons formerly of The Byrds and The Flying Burrito Brothers, died under mysterious conditions in Joshua Tree, California. His death was attributed to heart failure but later was officially announced as a drug overdose. His coffin was stolen by two of his associates, manager Phil Kaufman and Michael Martin, a former roadie for The Byrds, and was taken to Cap Rock in the California desert, where it was set alight, in accordance to Parson's wishes. The two were later arrested by police.

1979-The No Nukes concert was held at New York's Madison Square Garden. Performers included Stephen Stills, David Crosby, Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, The Doobie Brothers, Poco, Tom Petty, Carly Simon, James Taylor and Bruce Springsteen.

1981-Simon And Garfunkel reunited for a concert in New York's Central Park. Over 400,000 fans attend the show. The performance was recorded for a record and video release.

1981-On the strength of the single "Start Me Up", The Rolling Stones album "Tattoo You" started a nine week run at #1 on the Billboard album chart. Primarily composed of out-takes from previous recording sessions, some dating back a decade, it is the last Rolling Stones album to reach the top position of the US charts.

2012-Randy Bachman, of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, was named to Canada's Walk of Fame for the second time. He was also inducted in 2001 as a member of The Guess Who.

2015-The Beatles' first recording contract, signed in 1961 by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Pete Best, sold at a New York auction for $75,000 (48,000 Pounds). The contract led to the recording of "My Bonnie" under the name Tony Sheridan And The Beat Brothers, which would later catch the attention of Brian Epstein.

BORN TODAY

1934-Brian Epstein

Beatles manager and manager of other Liverpool acts. Died August 27,1967.

1940-Bill Medley, The Righteous Brothers, (1965 UK & US No.1 single 'You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin').

1941-Lee Dorman

Iron Butterfly. Died December 21, 2012

1943-Cass Elliott, singer, Mamas and the Papas, who scored the 1966 US No.1 & UK No.3 single 'Monday Monday'. After the breakup of The Mamas & the Papas, Elliot embarked on a solo career and had the 1968 hit 'Dream a Little Dream of Me' from her solo album of the same name. Elliott died from a heart attack on 29th July 1974 while staying at Harry Nilsson's London flat in the UK

1947-Lol Creme, vocals. guitar, 10cc, (1975 UK No.1 & US No.2 single 'I'm Not In Love', plus 10 other UK Top 30 hits including 2 No.1's). Godley And Creme (1981 UK No.3 single 'Under Your Thumb').

1952-Nile Rodgers

American musician, producer Nile Rodgers the lead guitarist and co-founding member with Bernard Edwards of the band Chic who had the 1978 US No.1 & UK No.7 single 'Le Freak'. Produced Diana Ross, Sister Sledge, David Bowie (Let's Dance album), with several hit singles including 'China Girl', 'Modern Love' and the title track, 'Let’s Dance'.

1958-Lita Ford

The Runaways, solo