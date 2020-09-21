Classic Rock Almanac September 21, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-Janis Joplin announced that she would be leaving Big Brother And The Holding Company at the end of the year. The band's musicianship had long been suspect by Rock critics. Joplin would later be backed by The Kozmic Blues Band.

1968-Jimi Hendrix's "All Along the Watchtower" is released in the US where will become his only Top 40 hit single, topping out at number 20.

1971-Paul McCartney is awarded a pair of Gold records for "Another Day" and "Uncle Albert / Admiral Halsey".

1974-Canada's Bachman-Turner Overdrive release "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet", which will become their third US Top 30 entry and their only number one.

1977-Meat Loaf released his second studio album Bat Out Of Hell. His first collaboration with composer Jim Steinman and producer Todd Rundgren, it is one of the best-selling albums of all time, having sold over 43 million copies worldwide (and still sells over 200,000 copies per year). The first single released from the album 'You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth' failed to chart when first released.

1980-During a North American tour, Bob Marley collapsed while jogging in New York's Central Park. After hospital tests he was diagnosed as having cancer. Marley played his last ever concert two nights later at the Stanley Theater in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

1985-With the help Of heavy MTV exposure 'Money For Nothing' gave Dire Straits their first US No.1 single.

1987-American jazz bassist Jaco Pastorius died from injuries sustained in a fight. Pastorius was trying to enter the Midnight Bottle Club in Wilton Manors, Florida, (where he'd been banned), and became involved in a fight with a bouncer, Pastorius fell into a coma and was put on life support. In 2006, Pastorius was voted "The Greatest Bass Player Who Has Ever Lived" by readers in Bass Guitar magazine. Was a member of Weather Report and worked with various acts including Joni Mitchell and Herbie Hancock.

2000-The Guess Who teamed up with Lenny Kravitz at the Much Music Video awards in Toronto to perform "American Woman". Kravitz had recorded the Randy Bachman / Burton Cummings tune for the soundtrack to Mike Myers' The Spy Who Shagged Me nearly thirty years after the original became The Guess Who's biggest hit.

2004-John Fogerty, the former leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival, released "Deja Vu All Over Again", his first new album in seven years. It will peak at #23 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart.

2011-A contract revealing that The Beatles refused to perform in front of a segregated audience at the Cow Palace in Daly City, California on August 31st, 1965, sold for $23,033 at an auction in Los Angeles. In addition to the desegregation clause, the contract guaranteed the band $40,000 and at least 150 police officers to provide security at the show.

BORN TODAY

1934-Leonard Cohen, Canadian singer, songwriter, musician, painter, poet, and novelist. He wrote 'Hallelujah' which was first released on Cohen's studio album Various Positions in 1984 which was covered by John Cale, which formed the basis for a later cover by Jeff Buckley. Cohen died on 7th Nov 2016 at the age of 82 at his home in Los Angeles.

1947-Don Felder

guitar, vocals, the Eagles

1954-Phil Taylor

Motorhead. Died Nov 11, 2015