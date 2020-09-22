Classic Rock Almanac September 22, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-San Francisco Rock group, The Great Society, with Grace Slick on lead vocals, makes its stage debut at the Coffee Gallery in North Beach, California. The band would eventually evolve into Jefferson Airplane.

1967-A cartoon image of The Beatles wearing colorful outfits appears on the cover of Time magazine, along with the line "The Beatles / Their New Incarnation.

1980-John Lennon signs with Geffen Records after David Geffen promises to release his next album without even hearing any of the songs.

1982-The Who kick off what they say is their farewell tour, a 40 date trip that will gross $23 million. They would reunite in 1985.

1985-80,000 fans watched the first Farm Aid concert, featuring Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, Billy Joel, B.B. King, Roy Orbison, Loretta Lynn, Neil Young, Tom Petty, Willie Nelson and other performers who help raise $7 million. The annual event takes place every Fall to help the American family farmer.

1992-Bruce Springsteen plays an electric set for MTV's Unplugged show. The episode is renamed, MTV Plugged.

BORN TODAY

1951-David Coverdale

singer with Whitesnake, lead singer of Deep Purple from late 1973 March 1976.

1957-Nick Cave

singer, songwriter

1958-Joan Jett

guitarist, singer, songwriter, producer