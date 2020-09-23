Classic Rock Almanac September 23, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-The Doors' "People Are Strange" is released in the US, where it will reach number 12.

1969-The Northern Star newspaper of Northern Illinois University ran a story claiming that Paul McCartney had been killed in a car crash in 1966 and had been replaced by a look-a-like. Russell Gibb of WKNR-FM in Detroit picked up on the claim and the story went worldwide. By late October 1969 the hoax was so well entrenched, that McCartney came out of seclusion at his Scottish farm to deny the story. When McCartney was asked to comment by a reporter visiting Macca’s farm, he replied, "Do I look dead, I’m as fit as a fiddle."

1974-The drummer for The Average White Band, 24 year old Robbie McIntosh, is found dead in his North Hollywood hotel room. He died of a heroin overdose after he inhaled a white powder thought to be cocaine but was actually pure heroin.

1977-David Bowie released 'Heroes' as a single. Co-written by Bowie and Brian Eno, the track features King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp and has gone on to become one of Bowie's signature songs.

1997-The Rolling Stones start their Bridges To Babylon tour at Chicago's Soldier Field. They begin the show with "Satisfaction" and close it 2 1/2 hours later with "Brown Sugar".

2006-Neil Young was named Artist Of The Year at the fifth annual Americana Honors and Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. The 60-year-old singer-songwriter released the protest album "Living With War" a few months earlier.

2009-14 re-mastered Beatles albums and boxed sets sold more than 2.25 million copies during the first five days they were on sale in North America, Japan and the UK, prompting EMI Music CEO Elio Leoni-Sceti to declare that "Beatlemania has returned."

2017-Neil Young was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame during an event that took place in Toronto at Massey Hall. "I'm terribly proud to be Canadian," Young told the crowd after being introduced by Randy Bachman. "I know I've traveled a lot... but I've always been a Canadian citizen. I've never been a citizen of anywhere else, even though I love the USA."

2019-Robert Hunter, Grateful Dead lyricist died age 78. He provided the Grateful Dead with many of their vivid and enduring lyrics for some of the band’s signature songs, including 'Uncle John’s Band', 'Scarlet Begonias' and 'Dark Star.'

BORN TODAY

1939-Roy Buchanan, US guitarist, first worked with Dale Hawkins, released over 15 solo albums. Died after hanging himself by his own shirt on 14th Aug 1988 in Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, Virginia after being arrested for drunkenness.

1947-Neal Smith

drummer with the Alice Cooper Band

1948-American guitarist Dan Toler who was a member of Dickey Betts & Great Southern. He went on to become a member of The Allman Brothers Band with Betts from 1979–1982 appearing on Enlightened Rogues (1979), Reach for the Sky (1980) and Brothers of the Road (1981). He died in Florida on 25 February 2013 aged 64.

1949-Bruce Springsteen

singer, songwriter