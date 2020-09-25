Classic Rock Almanac September 25, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-The Beatles, a half hour Saturday morning cartoon show featuring genuine Beatles songs but not their real voices, premieres on ABC-TV. The show would run through September 7, 1969.

1967-The Beatles record "Fool On The Hill" at Abbey Road Studios in London. Paul McCartney would later say "I was writing about someone like Maharishi (Yogi). His detractors called him a fool. Because of his giggle, he wasn't taken too seriously."

1969-John Lennon recorded the track 'Cold Turkey', with Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr, Klaus Voorman and Yoko. Lennon presented the song to Paul McCartney as a potential single by The Beatles, but was refused and released it as a Plastic Ono Band single with sole writing credits to him.

1970-The first episode of The Partridge Family was shown on US TV, featuring Shirley Jones, David Cassidy, Susan Dey and Danny Bonaduce.

1972-Black Sabbath released their fourth studio album, 'Black Sabbath Vol. 4'. The album which features a monochrome photograph of Ozzy Osbourne with hands raised, taken during a Black Sabbath concert was originally to be titled 'Snowblind', after one of several songs referring to the band's cocaine use.

1973-The Rolling Stones' "Goats Head Soup" album turns Gold on the strength of the single "Angie".

1976-Boz Scaggs is the musical guest on US TV's Saturday Night Live, where he performs his hit, "Lowdown", which reached #3 in the US and #28 in the UK.

1976-Boston's first LP enters the Billboard album chart where it will climb to #3 and become the fastest-selling debut album in Rock history. The LP contains the hit single "More Than a Feeling" which will reach #5 early next year.

1979-The Eagles' LP, "The Long Run" debuts at #2 on Billboard's Hot 200 chart.

1980-John Bonham, drummer with Led Zeppelin, died aged 32 after a heavy drinking session. ‘Bonzo’ was found dead at guitarists Jimmy Page's house of what was described as asphyxiation, after inhaling his own vomit after excessive vodka consumption, (40 shots in 4 hours). During live sets his drum solo, ‘Moby Dick,’ would often last for half an hour and regularly featured his use of his bare hands. In 2007, Ludwig issued a limited edition drum kit in Bonham's memory.

1982-Don Henley's debut solo album, "I Can't Stand Still" enters the Billboard Hot 200 chart, bolstered by the single, "Dirty Laundry", which will hit #3 in the US and #59 in the UK.

1982-Queen makes a guest appearance on US TV's Saturday Night Live, where they perform "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" and "Under Pressure".

2000-Ozzy Osbourne formally requests that Black Sabbath be removed from the nomination list for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Calling the inclusion "meaningless", Osbourne went on to say "Let's face it. Black Sabbath have never been media darlings. We're a people's band and that suits us just fine."

2015-Former Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour saw his solo album, "Rattle That Lock", rise to the top of the UK album chart.

BORN TODAY

1930-Shel Silverstein, American poet, singer-songwriter, cartoonist, screenwriter, and author of children's books. He wrote Tompall Glaser's highest-charting solo single 'Put Another Log on the Fire', 'One's on the Way' (a hit for Loretta Lynn), and wrote one of Johnny Cash's best known whimsical hits, 'A Boy Named Sue.' Other songs co-written by Silverstein include 'The Taker' by Waylon Jennings and hits for Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show. He died 10 May 1999.

1945-Onnie Mcintyre, from Scottish funk and R&B group the Average White Band who scored the 1975 US No.1 and UK No.6 single 'Pick Up The Pieces'.

1946-Jerry Penrod

bass player, Iron Butterfly

1969-Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal

guitarist, songwriter, was one of two lead guitarists in Guns N' Roses from 2006 until 2014 and performed on Chinese Democracy.