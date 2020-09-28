Classic Rock Almanac September 28, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-The Beatles had not only their biggest hit, but also the largest selling record of the 1960s when "Hey Jude" reached the top of the US charts.

1968-American radio DJ Dewey Phillips died of heart failure aged 42. He was one of rock 'n' roll's pioneering disk jockeys. In July 1954, he was the first DJ to play the young Elvis Presley's debut record, 'That's All Right/Blue Moon Of Kentucky.'

1974-Bad Company went to No.1 on the US album chart with their self-titled debut album. Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke had come out of Free while Mick Ralphs had played guitar with Mott The Hoople and Boz Burrell was bass player for King Crimson before the group formed in 1973. They produced six albums together before disbanding in 1983.

1979-Jimmy McCulloch, guitarist with Thunderclap Newman and Wings, was found dead in his flat in Maida Vale, North West London after suffering heart failure. He was 26

1991-American jazz trumpeter, bandleader, and composer Miles Davis died of a stroke and pneumonia. His 1959 album 'Kind of Blue', is a major influence on jazz music. Davis is considered one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century.

1991-Bryan Adams was awarded the Order of Canada and the Order of British Columbia. Other Canadian musicians who have been given the award include Bryan Adams, Leonard Cohen and the members of Rush.

1991-Guns N' Roses released two albums 'Use Your Illusion I' and 'Use Your Illusion II' which debut at number 1 and number 2 on the UK album chart. Both albums make No.1 & No.2 in the US.

2004-Producer Phil Spector was charged with the murder of actress Lana Clarkson in an unsealed indictment. Spector was in attendance at a Los Angeles court as the indictment about the slaying of 40-year-old Clarkson was read. He remained free on $1 million bail.

2005-A Mick Jagger impersonator spent over an hour accepting free drinks and enjoying VIP perks at a New York night spot. Club officials only realized that the man wasn't Jagger after looking at a photo of the Rolling Stones' front man and noticing that the unnamed imposter was younger and heavier than Jagger.

2009-Lucy Vodden, the childhood pal of John Lennon's son Julian, passed away at the age of 46 after losing her battle with auto-immune disease lupus. She was the inspiration for The Beatles track 'Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds', written mostly by John after Julian showed his father a nursery school drawing he called Lucy - in the sky with diamonds, depicting his classmate.

2019-Metallica cancelled their forthcoming tour to allow frontman James Hetfield to enter rehab. In a statement band members Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo said: “As most of you probably know, our brother James has been struggling with addiction on and off for many years. He has now, unfortunately, had to re-enter a treatment program to work on his recovery again”. In a separate statement, Metallica pledged to refund all tickets sold for their WorldWired tour, which was scheduled to begin 17 October in Perth, Australia.

Born Today

1902-Ed Sullivan, TV host, The Ed Sullivan Singers and Orchestra. Introduced The Beatles and other UK acts to America via his Ed Sullivan TV show. The Beatles appearance on February 9th 1964 is considered a milestone in American pop culture; the broadcast drew an estimated 73 million viewers. Sullivan died on 13th October 1974.