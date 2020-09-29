Classic Rock Almanac September 29, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1961-Bob Dylan plays harmonica on three tracks of his friend Caroline Hester's first album. Producer John Hammond is so impressed that he signs Dylan to a contract and arranges for a solo recording session in October.

1963-The Rolling Stones began their first tour of the United Kingdom, where they played 32 dates, opening for acts like The Everly Brothers, Bo Diddley and Little Richard.

1973-Grand Funk scored their first number one record when "We're An American Band" hit the top of Billboard's Hot 100.

1976-Enjoying his own birthday celebrations singer Jerry Lee Lewis accidentally shot his bass player Norman Owens in the chest. Lewis had been blasting holes in an office door. Owens survived but sued his boss.

1989-With a full-scale Eagles reunion still five years away, Glenn Frey joins Don Henley onstage for the first time since 1980 at a concert in LA.

1989-While travelling on his motorbike from Los Angeles, Bruce Springsteen called in at Matt's Saloon in Prescott, Arizona and jammed with the house band. Bruce played a bunch of rock and roll classics, including Elvis Presley's 'Don’t Be Cruel,' and Chuck Berry's 'Sweet Little Sixteen' and 'Route 66.’ Bruce also donated $100,000 to a barmaid's hospital bill.

2018-American blues guitarist and singer-songwriter Otis Rush died from complications of a stroke aged 84. His distinctive guitar style featured a slow-burning sound and long bent notes. His first single, ‘I Can't Quit You Baby’, in 1956 reached No.6 on the Billboard R&B chart. Two of his other best-known songs, are ‘Double Trouble’ and ‘All Your Love (I Miss Loving).’

BORN TODAY

1935-Jerry Lee Lewis, US singer, keyboards, (1958 UK No.1 & US No.1 single 'Great Balls Of Fire', 1957 multi million seller 'Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On').

1948-Mark Farner, American singer, guitarist and songwriter, best known as the lead singer and lead guitarist for Grand Funk Railroad who had the US No.1 single with their version of 'The Loco-Motion' which was produced by Todd Rundgren. They were the most successful US Heavy Metal band of the 70s selling over 20m albums.

1958-Mick Harvey

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds