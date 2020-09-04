Classic Rock Almanac September 4, 2020

Anniversaries

2008-Ann and Nancy Wilson ask the Republican campaign to stop the unauthorized use of the Heart song "Barracuda" to introduce vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin.

1997-After performing with Foo Fighters before the MTV Video Music Awards, guitarist Pat Smear announces he is leaving the group. Beck is the night's big winner, with five for seven nominations. Bruce Springsteen joins The Wallflowers to perform their "One Headlight." Sting joins Puff Daddy for "I'll Be Missing You."

1994-Ex-Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman and his wife, Suzanne, have a daughter, Katherine Noelle.

1976-Fleetwood Mac's self-titled album, which includes "Over My Head" and "Say You Love Me," hits number-one.

1976-KISS releases the ballad "Beth" as a single.

1973-Queen release their self-titled debut album in the US, two months after its UK release.

1971-A free concert planned by The Who in London's Hyde Park is scrubbed by city authorities.

1971-Paul and Linda McCartney's "Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey" single hits number-one.

1968-The Beatles shoot short films for "Hey Jude" and "Revolution" at Twickenham Studios in London. They air for the first time on David Frost's British TV show four nights later.

1968-The Rolling Stones' "Street Fighting Man" single is banned in Chicago and other cities where authorities fear it might incite riots.

1965-The Beatles' "Help!" hits number-one on the Billboard singles chart, topping Bob Dylan's "Like a Rolling Stone," which peaks at number-two.

1962-At Abbey Road Studio, The Beatles record "How Do You Do It" and "Love Me Do" for their first single. Producer George Martin makes them do 15 takes of "Love Me Do," but none is deemed adequate and the group is asked to return for another try a week later.

BIRTHDAYS

Blackie Lawless (Steve Duren) - 66 years old

WASP singer-bassist. Born 1954.

Martin Chambers - 69 years old

Pretenders drummer. Born 1951.