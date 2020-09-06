Classic Rock Almanac September 6, 2020

Anniversaries

1961 – Bob Dylan makes his New York debut, playing at the Gaslight Café

1968 – Eric Clapton contributes a solo to the Beatles track “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.”

1969 – David Bowie debuts on UK chart with ‘Space Oddity’

1969 – Bob Dylan’s “Lay Lady Lay” reaches its peak position of No. 7 on the singles chart

1970 – Hendrix, Cox and Mitchell play the Love and Peace Festival in Puttgarden, Germany. Hendrix then returns to London.

1974 – Splinter’s The Place I Love album becomes the first release on George Harrison’s Dark Horse label

1975 – ‘Born to Run’ by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band is released. The album garners critical raves, and Springsteen appears on the covers of both ‘Time’ and ‘Newsweek’ at the end of October.

1975 – Ritchie Blackmore’s new group Rainbow makes its chart debut with their self-titled LP.

1980 – Ginger Baker quits recently re-formed Atomic Rooster to join Hawkwind, which soon crumbles.

1986 – MTV simulcasts “The 1986 MTV Video Music Awards” live from New York and Los Angeles. Video of the Years goes to Dire Straits for “Money for Nothing.”

1989 – Neil Young had his video for “This Note’s for You” named Best Video of the Year by MTV at its sixth annual awards ceremony in 1989. The video was initially banned by the music video station because it mentioned corporate sponsors like Pepsi, which the song was a put down.

1990 – Guitarist Tom Fogerty dies of respiratory failure from tuberculosis.

1994 – Pianist Nicky Hopkins dies at age 50 in London. Following his performance on the Rolling Stones’ Their Satanic Majesties Request, he became an in-demand session player, making appearances on albums by the Beatles, the Kinks, John Lennon, Rod Stewart, and even Spinal Tap.

1999 – Stone Temple Pilot Scott Weiland is sentenced to a year in jail for a probation violation.

2003 – Neil Young’s movie Greendale which is based on the concept album of the same name premiered at the Toronto Film Festival.

Birthdays

1944 – Roger Waters of Pink Floyd is born in Cambridge