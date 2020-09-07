Classic Rock Almanac September 7, 2020

Anniversaries

1959-Craig Douglas was at No.1 on the UK singles chart with his version of the Sam Cooke hit 'Only Sixteen'. Born Terence Perkins, he was employed as a milkman before becoming a professional singer and was known as the 'Singing Milkman'.

1963-The Beatles recorded an appearance on the BBC radio program ‘Saturday Club’, at the Playhouse Theatre in London. They performed ‘I Saw Her Standing There’, ‘Memphis’, ‘Happy Birthday Saturday Club’ (arrangement credited to John Lennon), ‘I'll Get You’, ‘She Loves You’, and ‘Lucille’.

1968-Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham made their live debut as Led Zeppelin but billed as The New Yardbirds at Teen Club in Gladsaxe (a suburb in the outskirts of Copenhagen, Denmark).

1968-The Doors played the first of two nights at The Roundhouse, London, playing 2 shows a night on their first UK visit. Granada TV filmed the sold out gigs (later shown as "The Doors Are Open"), which were attended by members of The Rolling Stones and Traffic.

1974-The 101ers made their performing debut at the Telegraph pub in Brixton. The pub rock band featured singer, guitarist Joe Strummer who would later join The Clash.

1976-The first Buddy Holly week was held by UK fans in London, England.

1978-Keith Moon drummer with The Who, died of a overdose of heminevrin prescribed to combat alcoholism. A post-mortem confirmed there were 32 tablets in his system, 26 of which were undissolved. Moon had attended a party the night before organised by Paul McCartney for the launch of the The Buddy Holly Story movie. He played on all The Who albums from their debut, 1965's My Generation, to 1978's Who Are You, which was released two weeks before his death.

1985-David Bowie and Mick Jagger were at No.1 on the UK singes chart with their version of the Martha Reeves and The Vandellas 1964 hit 'Dancing In The Street.' The song had been recorded as part of the Live Aid charity appeal. The original plan was to perform a track together live, with Bowie performing at Wembley Stadium and Jagger at the JFK Stadium, until it was realised that the satellite link-up would cause a half-second delay that would make this impossible.

1985-John Parr started a two week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with 'St Elmo's Fire', taken from the film of the same name a No.6 hit in the UK.

1997-Fleetwood Mac went to No.1 on the US album chart with 'The Dance'. The album went on sell over 5 million copies in the US alone and spawned three singles in the USA: 'Landslide', 'The Chain' and 'Silver Springs', and earned the band three Grammy nominations in 1998.

2002-The Frankie Miller tribute concert was held at Barrowlands in Glasgow, Scotland with all profits going to the Drake Music Project. The Sensational Alex Harvey Band, Nazareth, Gallagher & Lyle, Hamish Stuart, former Thin Lizzy, guitarist Brian Robertson, ex-Genesis singer Ray Wilson and Joe Walsh all appeared. Miller attended the show, but was still recovering from a 1994 brain hemorrhage, and so was unable to join in.

2003-US singer, songwriter, Warren Zevon died. He had worked as a session musician, was the piano player and band leader for the Everly Brothers. His 1969 song 'She Quit Me' was included in the soundtrack for the film Midnight Cowboy. Jackson Browne, the Eagles and Linda Ronstadt all appeared on his albums. He recorded over 15 solo albums, had the 1978 US No.21 single 'Werewolves Of London'.

2010-Queen’s 'Bohemian Rhapsody' was voted the greatest ‘lighter in the air song of all time’ by lighter company Zippo. Led Zeppelin’s 'Stairway To Heaven', was voted in at No. 2 and Meat Loaf's ‘I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)’ was at No. 3 in the survey.

Born on this day

1934-Little Milton, US blues singer guitarist, Milton died on 4th August 2005.

1936-Buddy Holly singer, songwriter, The Crickets, Holly was killed in a plane crash on 3rd February 1959. The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valans were also killed in the crash.

1947-Gloria Gaynor, American singer best known for the Seventies disco era hits 'I Will Survive', 'Never Can Say Goodbye' and 'I Am What I Am'.

1948-Dennis Thompson, drummer from American rock band MC5 (Motor City 5) who formed in 1964.

1951-Chrissie Hynde, best known as a founding member of English-American rock band The Pretenders

1954-Benmont Tench, keyboards, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Also worked with Bob Dylan, U2, Roy Orbison, Stevie Nicks.

1956-Diane Warren, US songwriter. Warren has written over 80 US Top 20 hits including; Aerosmith, 'I Don't Want To Miss A Thing', LeAnn Rimes, 'How Do I Live', Toni Braxton, 'Un- Break My Heart', plus hits for Cher, Celine Dion, Michael Bolton, Rod Stewart and Ace Of Base.

1957-Margot Chapman, from American pop group Starland Vocal Band