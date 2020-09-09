Classic Rock Almanac September 9, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

2014-U2 pushes Songs of Innocence free to millions of people via iTunes. Outrage, controversy and criticism ensue.

2009-The Beatles Rock Band video game is released, with 45 songs and scenes of the Fab Four playing in such locales as Abbey Road Studios, the Cavern Club, The Ed Sullivan Show, Shea Stadium and the roof of Apple Corps. The game sells more than a quarter-million copies in its first week.

2007-Farm Aid is staged for the first time in New York. Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Willie Nelson, Dave Matthews, The Allman Brothers Band and others playing at Randall's Island.

2005-Shelter From the Storm: A Concert for the Gulf Coast, an hour-long Hurricane Katrina telethon, airs on all six major broadcast networks with performances by U2, Sheryl Crow, Paul Simon, Neil Young, Rod Stewart and others.

1996-Tom Petty's wife of 22 years, Jane, files for divorce from the rocker, citing "irreconcilable differences."

1992-Van Halen's "Right Now" wins Best Video and two other prizes at M-T-V's ninth annual Video Music Awards. During the show, Elton John sings "The One" and joins Guns n' Roses on "November Rain."

1987-Despite threats by Roger Waters to sue promoters if the show goes on, Pink Floyd kicks off A Momentary Lapse of Reason tour in Ottawa, Canada.

1978-U2 open for an established English punk band, The Stranglers, at the Top Hat Ballroom near Dublin. The Stranglers use two dressing rooms, forcing the young locals to change behind their amps.

1978-The Rolling Stones release "Beast of Burden."

1973-Having already recorded five-thousand fans singing in New York for the right channel, Todd Rundgren tapes a thousand more in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park for the left track of his song "Sons of 1984." The open-air recording session ends after San Francisco police move in to bust an alleged marijuana dealer and a melee erupts, resulting in 11 arrests.

1972-The Eagles' "Witchy Woman" makes its debut on the Billboard Hot 100 at number-78.

1972-Yes's Close to the Edge hits number-three on the Billboard album chart.

1971-John Lennon's Imagine album is released.

1965-The Monkees project begins. One day after an ad appears in The Hollywood Reporter, producers Bob Rafelson and Bert Schneider place a casting call ad in Daily Variety. It reads, "Madness!! Auditions. Folk & roll Musicians - Singers for acting roles in new TV series. Running parts for 4 insane boys, age 17 to 21. Want spirited Ben Frank's [an LA coffeehouse] types. Have courage to work. Must come down for interview." Over 400 hopefuls apply, including Danny Hutton (later of Three Dog Night), Stephen Stills and Jerry Yester (of The Lovin' Spoonful), none of whom are chosen.

BIRTHDAYS

1952-David A. Stewart

He and Annie Lennox were Eurythmics. "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" launched their career. In addition to a solo career, the Englishman is a solo artist, songwriter and a top producer who has worked with Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger, Jon Bon Jovi, Tom Petty and many others.

1950-John McFee The longtime Doobie Brothers guitarist (and pedal steel guitarist) was also in Clover, with whom he backed Elvis Costello on his debut album, My Aim Is True, and the country band Southern Pacific. He's also done many sessions and written and produced songs for other artists.

1946-Bruce Palmer, The onetime Buffalo Springfield bassist. Died of a heart attack October 1st, 2004 at 58..

1946-Doug Ingle

Longtime singer-guitarist of Iron Butterfly.

1941-Otis Redding

The soul music legend wrote and recorded "Respect," "Try a Little Tenderness" and "Dock of the Bay," the first posthumous number-one hit of the rock era. He died in a plane crash, December 10th, 1967, during a Midwest tour. He was 26.