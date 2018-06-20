Cleveland Indians Pitcher Mike Clevinger Is A Stand Up Guy

Not only did I get to see my favorite Cleveland Indians pitcher, Mike Clevinger pitch 7 1/2 innings Tuesday night and strike out 10 White Sox, I was somehow lucky enough to see him and get his autograph as I walked by the players parking lot after the game. I never expected anything like this to happen. I hadn't been to a live game in probably a decade. My job working nights prevents me from going to live games, but I did a fill in shift and was off the air by 7 pm and in my seat at Progressive Field by 7:10 pm

Check out my photos

photo credit Paula Balish

photo credit Paula Balish