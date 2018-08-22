Cleveland Navy Week Starts Monday, Aug. 27

Blue Angels to Rock Cleveland as Navy Week Comes to Town

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (NNS) – The “Rock and Roll Capital of the World” is scheduled to host members of the U.S. Navy during Cleveland Navy Week, Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, during a week-long series of community outreach events. Under Secretary of the Navy, The Honorable Thomas B. Modly, will return to his hometown to speak with local business and community leaders and encourage education about the Navy’s mission. “Keeping the American public informed about their Navy is one of our highest priorities,” said Modly. “We want the them to know, and I will be telling the people of my hometown of Cleveland, that the men and women of the United States Navy, and our broader Navy-Marine Corps team, are the finest the nation has to offer, and that they are on station on guard every day to keep us safe.”

Cleveland Navy Week is the 11th of only 14 Navy Weeks throughout the United States in 2018, a program that focuses a variety of assets, equipment and personnel on a single city for a week-long series of engagements designed to bring America's Navy closer to the people it protects. Sailors from USS Ohio, U.S. Fleet Forces Band, U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team, Navy Operational Support Center Akron, Navy’s Office of Small Business Programs, Naval Recruiting District Ohio, Navy Divers, Navy Oceanography and Meteorology Command, Defense Finance and Accounting Services Cleveland, and several hometown sailors will all participate in dozens of outreach events leading up to the Cleveland National Air Show, featuring the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels. Cleveland Navy Week is the culmination of months of planning and cooperation with city officials and local organizations. Lt. David Carter serves as the lead planner for the event. "Our Sailors are extremely excited to visit Cleveland and showcase just a small portion of our Navy's capabilities to the American public," said Carter, lead planner for the Navy Week. "The pride and professionalism they'll display is just a snapshot of the larger U.S. Navy force that stands ready daily to carry out our nation's work across the globe."

To find out times and locations for their performances and more live events, see the complete schedule of public events for Cleveland Navy Week at www.outreach.navy.mil.

Schedule of Public Events

Tuesday, August 28

5 – 5:30 p.m. Vice Admiral Faison, Ceremonial Drill Team, U.S. Fleet Forces Band and USS Ohio Sailors hold Navy Week proclamation event with City of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson at Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument.

Wednesday, August 29

12 – 1 p.m. U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs concert at Cleveland Clinic

5 – 8 p.m. U.S. Navy conducts joint Navy Week outreach event with City of Cleveland, Police, Fire and EMS. “Family Night Under the Stars will be held at Luke Easter Park Navy assets include U.S. Fleet Forces Band, Navy Divers, Navy Oceanography Meteorology, Navy Ceremonial Drill Team, USS Ohio Sailors, Navy Recruiting, Navy History and Heritage Command and hometown Sailors.

Thursday, August 30

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. The Department of the Navy’s Office of Small Business Programs will conduct a small business workshop, designed to educate small businesses on how to do business with the Navy and Marine Corps at Cuyahoga County Council Chambers, 4th Floor, 2079 E. 9th St. Cleveland, Ohio. (By registration only)

2 – 3 p.m. U.S. Fleet Forces Band and Ceremonial Drill Team perform at Louis Stokes VA Medical Center

Friday, August 31

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Navy Day at Great Lakes Science Center – Navy assets, including Navy Divers, Navy History and Heritage Command, Meteorology/Oceanography, USS Ohio, Navy Band, Ceremonial Drill Team and hometown Sailors will be on site

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. Gold Star Memorial Dedication event at Louis Stokes VA Medical Center. Ceremonial Drill team and Navy Band also in attendance.

Saturday, September 1

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Cleveland National Air Show – Attendance to include performance by the Blue Angels, displays of the Navy’s Virtual Reality Experience, Navy Divers, Various static aircraft, Navy History and Heritage Command, Navy Oceanography/Meteorology, USS Ohio crew members

5 p.m. – 6 p.m. U.S. Fleet Forces Band (popular music group) performance at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Navy Night at the Cleveland Indians Game- Under Secretary of the Navy, The Honorable Thomas B. Modly, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, tentative F-18 flyover, various Navy displays throughout the ballpark and other game time inclusion

Sunday, September 2

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Cleveland National Air Show – Attendance to include performance by the Blue Angels, displays of the Navy’s Virtual Reality Experience, Navy Divers, Various static aircraft, Navy History and Heritage Command, Navy Oceanography/Meteorology, USS Ohio crew members.

Monday, September 3

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Cleveland National Air Show – Attendance to include performance by the Blue Angels, displays of the Navy’s Virtual Reality Experience, Navy Divers, Various static aircraft, Navy History and Heritage Command, Navy Oceanography/Meteorology, USS Ohio crew members.