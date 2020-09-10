Cleveland Police Foundation Heroes Fund

Seeking Donations for Fallen Officers

Special campaign will support families of Detective Skernivitz and Patrolman Sabo

Cleveland, OH (September 8, 2020)—The Cleveland Police Foundation has already designated funds from its Heroes Fund to the families of Detective James Skernivitz and Patrolman Nicholas Sabo, who died this past week. Now, the Foundation welcomes support from the community, according to Grant Dinner, Foundation Chair.

“Here is a chance for everyone in Cleveland and the County to helping police officers’ families in need,” says Dinner. “When police officers lose their lives—no matter what the cause—the Cleveland Police Foundation is there for the families. Today, we are announcing a special fundraising effort for the Skernivitz and Sabo families.”

The Cleveland Police Foundation is a recognized 501 (c) (3) and all contributions are tax deductible.

For more information, visit www.clevelandpolicefoundation.org and go to the Donate to Heroes Fund link on the home page or mail your check to: Cleveland Police Foundation, Heroes Fund for Skernivitz and Sabo Families, 2301 Payne Avenue, Suite 201, Cleveland OH 44114.

About the Cleveland Police Foundation

The Cleveland Police Foundation is an alliance of business and civic leaders, law enforcement organizations and individuals committed to the ideal that an educated, well-trained and modernly equipped law enforcement agency leads to a safer community. Our mission is to strengthen the bonds between the Cleveland Division of Police and the citizens it serves, working together to make our city safer. To accomplish this goal, the CPF works proactively to support and invest in programs, community policing initiatives and events that foster stronger relationships between citizens, the police officers and police charities. The Cleveland Police Foundation was incorporated July 7, 2005 and is a recognized 501(c)(3) organization. All contributions are tax deductible. For more information, visit www.clevelandpolicefoundation.org or write info@clevelandpolicefoundation.org .

Contact:

Edward Stevens, APR

440-617-0100, ext. 201

estevens@stevensstrategic.com