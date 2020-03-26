Dave Mustaine And Daughter Cover Beatles Tune
March 26, 2020
Watch Dave Mustaine and his daughter Electra do a acoustic cover of the Beatles, "Come Together." Make sure you watch until the very end, to see what Electra does when they're done fist bumping.
