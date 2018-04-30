Singer DAVID LEE ROTH

Credit: Devin Simmons/AdMedia /Sipa USA

The David Lee Roth Boogie

April 30, 2018
Paula Balish
Categories: 
Features
Music
Shows

A guy by the name of X-Ray Simon has compiled a bunch of David Lee Roth's screams and put them over an instrumental  to make "The David Lee Roth Boogie."

Give it a listen

 

Tags: 
David Lee Roth Boogie
David Lee Roth
X-Ray Simon