It's that time of year for the Deepwood Run Reverse Raffle. Enjoy dinner and an open bar, games, prizes and a Halloween costume contest.

DEEPWOOD RUN REVERSE RAFFLE $60 for a single ticket and $100 for a couple

Friday, October 4, 2019

6:00 p.m.

Normandy Party Center

30310 Palidsades Parkway, Wickliffe, OH 44092

Get your tickets here