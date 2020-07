I love this demo version of "You Don't Know How it Feels," Tom Petty's voice is calmer, prettier and more melodic. The family of Tom Petty along with The Heartbreakers band are revisiting the Wildflowers sessions and demos and thought we would like to hear some of the tracks. No other details are given on if they will release the sessions and demos. Fingers crossed.

Video of You Don't Know How It Feels (Home Recording)

