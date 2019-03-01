Don't Put These 7 Things Down Your Garbage Disposal

A garbage disposal is a luxury, I can say that because I lived without one for a long time. When I finally got one I followed the rules. There are just some things you can't put in there. The biggest mistake is to put grease or oil down there. No, no, no! I have a coffee can or sometimes I save pickle jars and put them under the sink for when I need to dispose of grease or cooking oil. You should do that too. Then you just throw the jar in the garbage.

Here are other things you should never put in the disposal