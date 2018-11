Eric Clapton's Video For His First Christmas Album

After more than half a century as a guitar hero, Eric Clapton’s ‘Happy Xmas’ is his very first Christmas album.

Video of Eric Clapton - White Christmas (Official Music Video)

Tracks include, with a bluesy tinge.

1. White Christmas

2. Away In A Manger (Once In Royal David’s City)

3. For Love On Christmas Day

4. Everyday Will Be Like A Holiday

5. Christmas Tears

6. Home For The Holidays

7. Jingle Bells (In Memory Of Avicii)

8. Christmas In My Hometown

9. It's Christmas

10. Sentimental Moments

11. Lonesome Christmas

12. Silent Night

13. Merry Christmas Baby

14. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

15. Eric Clapton talks "White Christmas"

16. Eric Clapton "Happy Xmas" Interview