To honor his late bandmate, Ginger Baker, Eric Clapton will be organizing a tribute show at the Hammersmith Apollo in London on February 17th, 2020.

The upcoming night will have Clapton performing, but no other artists have been announced just yet. Proceeds will go to Leonard Cheshire, a UK-based charity that gives aid to disabled people.

Tickets for the evening go on sale this Friday, November 29th at 10:00 a.m.

Get Tickets Here