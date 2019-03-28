Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Fest 2019
The festival takes place in Dallas, Texas this year. The concert is a benefit for his Crossroads Addiction and Treatment Centre. The show will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sept. 20-21, tickets go on sale to the general public at Ticketmaster on April 5 at 10AM CT, Citi cardmembers will have a 24-hour pre-sale beginning April 2 at 10AM CT.
Crossroads Guitar Festival Artist Line Up
Alan Darby
Albert Lee
Andy Fairweather Low
Billy Gibbons
Bonnie Raitt
Bradley Walker
Buddy Guy Band
Daniel Santiago
Derek Trucks
Doyle Bramhall II
Eric Clapton
Gary Clark Jr.
Gustavo Santaolalla
James Bay
Jeff Beck
Jerry Douglas
Jimmie Vaughan
Joe Walsh
Jonny Lang
Keb Mo
Kurt Rosenwinkel
Los Lobos
Pedro Martins
Peter Frampton
Robert Cray
Robert Randolph
Sheryl Crow
Sonny Landreth
Susan Tedeschi
Tom Misch
Vince Gill