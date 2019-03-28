Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Fest 2019

The festival takes place in Dallas, Texas this year. The concert is a benefit for his Crossroads Addiction and Treatment Centre. The show will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sept. 20-21, tickets go on sale to the general public at Ticketmaster on April 5 at 10AM CT, Citi cardmembers will have a 24-hour pre-sale beginning April 2 at 10AM CT.

Crossroads Guitar Festival Artist Line Up

Alan Darby

Albert Lee

Andy Fairweather Low

Billy Gibbons

Bonnie Raitt

Bradley Walker

Buddy Guy Band

Daniel Santiago

Derek Trucks

Doyle Bramhall II

Eric Clapton

Gary Clark Jr.

Gustavo Santaolalla

James Bay

Jeff Beck

Jerry Douglas

Jimmie Vaughan

Joe Walsh

Jonny Lang

Keb Mo

Kurt Rosenwinkel

Los Lobos

Pedro Martins

Peter Frampton

Robert Cray

Robert Randolph

Sheryl Crow

Sonny Landreth

Susan Tedeschi

Tom Misch

Vince Gill