Fall Weekend Jobs Available At Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio (Aug. 27, 2020) – Cedar Point is now hiring enthusiastic fans of the fall season for its upcoming Tricks and Treats Fall Fest, taking place Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 12 through Nov. 1. Tricks and Treats Fall Fest is a new fun-filled event with activities, entertainment, games and rides for the entire family.

Great positions are available in food & beverage, ride operations, event attractions, hotel operations, merchandise, games, park services, security, safety, and more.

Associate benefits include free housing (for ages 18 and older living more than 30 miles from the park), free meals on Saturdays, gas cards up to $50 for associate carpool drivers, a free crew sweatshirt, free access to the park during time off, in-park discounts, free tickets for family and friends, special associate-only events and more.

Fall positions start at $9 per hour with a special $2 per hour premium pay incentive. In addition, a $1 per hour bonus will be applied at the end of the associate’s employment agreement, bringing the total added wage increase to $3 per hour worked during Tricks and Treats Fall Fest.

Potential candidates can review details on available jobs, apply online and learn more about COVID-19 safety protocols for associates at cedarpoint.com/jobs or by texting “FUN” to 97211. Interviews and job offers will be conducted virtually and all positions are located at Cedar Point in Sandusky. Cedar Point is an Equal Opportunity Employer.