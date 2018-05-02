Foreigner's Urgent With A 58-Piece Orchestra
May 2, 2018
Watch Foreigner perform the song "Urgent" with a 58-piece orchestra. Can I just say "I love Kelly Hansen on vocals, he really does a great job. So much energy."
