Frank Zappa Hologram World Tour Announced

I'm not saying I agree, I'm just delivering the news. The show will consist of never before seen footage from 1974.The band will include Ray White, Mike Keneally, Scott Thunes, Robert Martin and Joe "Vaultmeister" Travers, with guest turns by Steve Vai, Vinnie Colaiuta, Warren Cuccurullo, Ian Underwood, Napoleon Murphy Brock and more. Get more info at www.zappa.com

Here are the dates

4/19 – Port Chester, NY, Capitol Theater

4/20 – Rochester, NY, Kodak Center Theater

4/22 – Red Bank, NJ, Count Basie

4/24 – Long Island, NY, Paramount Theatre

4/26 – Boston, MA, Shubert

4/28 – Albany, NY, The Palace Theatre

05/1 – Wilkes Barre, PA, Kirby Center

05/2 – Collingswood, NJ, Scottish Rite Auditorium

05/3 – Baltimore, MD, the Modell Lyric

5/9 – Edinburgh, UK. Playhouse

5/11 – Gateshead, UK, Sage

5/12 – Manchester, UK, Bridgewater Hall

5/13 – Birmingham, UK, Symphony Hall

5/14 – London, UK, The Palladium

5/16 – Ostend, BEL, Kurssal

5/17 – Amsterdam, NLD, Rai Theater