Gene Simmons Speaks Out On Covid-19
April 27, 2020
Categories:
Gene Simmons of Kiss has a positive message for us on the Covid-19 pandemic.
Tags:
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
02 May
CANCELLED: Joe Walsh & David Crosby Headline May 4 50th Commemoration Benefit Concert at Kent State Memorial Athletic and Convocation (MAC) Center at Kent State
14 May
POSTPONED: Todd Rundgren: The Individualist, A True Star MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
15 May
POSTPONED: Todd Rundgren: The Individualist, A True Star MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
21 May
CANCELLED: Ann Wilson of Heart MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
23 May
NEW DATE: REO Speedwagon MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage