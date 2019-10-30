Ghost Filmed At English Pub?
October 30, 2019
Categories:
Halloween season has many ghost sightings, here is another that is filmed in an English Pub. It appears to be a child.
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
09 Nov
Bob Dylan & His Band E.J. Thomas Hall
10 Nov
Cleveland Football Home Game Watch Party with Bill Louis at Union House Bar & Restaurant Union House Bar & Restaurant
11 Nov
Elton John Coming To Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse For Second Performance Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
14 Nov
Cleveland Football Home Game Watch Party with Bill Louis at Union House Bar & Restaurant Union House Bar & Restaurant
15 Nov
Reigning Rock: The Music Photography of Joe Kleon and Anastasia Pantsios Survival Kit Gallery at 78th Street Studios