How To Become A Bluebird Landlord

I love setting up bird feeders by my living room sliding glass doors so I can watch birds gather and eat. I usually get the blue jays, cardinals, a couple different types of woodpeckers and mourning doves. Lately though I've been seeing four bluebirds on a daily basis. I am captivated by them. They don't stay long, just long enough to find some meal worms and some berries that I put out. Then they are on their way. I really want to attract more and keep them in my yard for longer periods of time. They are a very good species of birds to have in your yard especially if you have a garden. They eat the bad insects, worms and caterpillars not to mention wolf spiders that scare the crap out of me. So if you are a fan of bluebirds, here is a video I found on how to attract them to your property.

Video of Become a Bluebird Landlord in 8 Minutes