How To Celebrate National Radio Day

August 20th is National Radio Day. Several inventors had a part in the invention of the radio in the late 1800s. Amazingly, not just one person can be credited with its beginning. If you want to know the history, do a Google search. I just want you to celebrate this great day. How, you ask? listen to your favorite radio station. Give special recognition to the station, radio personalities and the programs that make your days better. Use #NationalRadioDay to post on social media.

98.5 Wncx Cleveland Ohio