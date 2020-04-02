Joan Jett & The Blackhearts: Light Of Day In Quarantine

April 2, 2020
Paula Balish
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts practicing social distancing to record a new version of their song "Light Of Day" with each member separated in their own homes. Joan posted this message on her social media page, "Let's all take the advice so we can protect each other and get back to doing what we love, playing rocknroll for you. Even if it hasn't hit your community yet, this is real and we all must take it seriously. Can't wait to see you all once we"  #BeattheVirus

