Journey Announce Small NorthEast Tour

Journey have announced a small tour of the Northeast for later this year. Maybe a road trip is in order.

The band will play six shows in the fall in before their upcoming residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Journey 2019 U.S. Tour

Sept. 27 -- Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sept. 28 -- Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Oct. 1 -- Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Event Center

Oct. 2 -- Niagara Falls, NY Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Event Center

Oct. 4 -- Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct. 5 -- Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena