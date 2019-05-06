Journey Announce Small NorthEast Tour
Journey have announced a small tour of the Northeast for later this year. Maybe a road trip is in order.
The band will play six shows in the fall in before their upcoming residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
Journey 2019 U.S. Tour
Sept. 27 -- Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Sept. 28 -- Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Oct. 1 -- Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Event Center
Oct. 2 -- Niagara Falls, NY Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Event Center
Oct. 4 -- Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Oct. 5 -- Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena