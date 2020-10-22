Keith Richards: Record Store Day Saturday October 24, 2020

Keith Richards is re-releasing his song "Hate it When You Leave," from 1992's Main Offender, on Record Store Day, Ocober 24, 2020. The B-side will be "Key to the Highway," with Eric Clapton that was only available on the Japanese edition of Main Offender.

Keith Richards also has teamed up with director Jacques Naudé to create a new video for “Hate It When You Leave,” Naudé, who is married to Keith’s daughter Alexandra Richards, shot ordinary people from all stages of life for the video, Near the end, you can see Richards seated outside.

See the video below.