Side One Of Led Zeppelin III On The Afternoon 4-Play

October 4, 2019
Led Zepplin III was released on October 4th, 1970. Hard rock influences were still present, like "Immigrant Song", but mostly it had tracks that were acoustic-based like "Gallows Pole" and "That's the Way." 

Jimmy Page and Robert Plant stayed at an isolated cottage Bron-Yr-Aur in Snowdonia, a region in North Wales, in the spring of 1970,  they brought their families along with them to the primitive cottage devoid of running water and electricity.

You can enjoy side one of this album at 2pm today, on the afternoon 4-play.

 

Led Zeppelin III
Led Zeppelin

