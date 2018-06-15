Lemmy Has Risen From The Dead, But Only After Dark

July 6th is when the new Vampire movie starring the late Lemmy Kilmister will premiere in Los Angeles. "Sunset Society" is the name of the flick, it also features Ron Jeremy, Dizzy Reed of Guns N’ Roses and Tracii Guns of L.A. Guns. There's a soundtrack too that features Lemmy.

Sunset Society Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Track Listing

1. “Intro” (Lemmy)

2. “Bad Boys for Life” (Lemmy)

3. “Round & Round” (Stephen Pearcy Feat. George Lynch)

4. “Evil Speaks” (Leaether Strip)

5. “Synergy” (Dazed Marrow)

6. “Blood Strings” (Jurgen Engler & Simon House)

7. “Bloodlust” (Jyrki 69)

8. “Walking on Glass” (Inhalt)

9. “Her Eyes” (Le Seul Element Feat. Bestial Mouths)

10. “Rock the City” (Thor)

11. “Incubus” (Electric Hell Fire Cllub)

12. “Outro” (Lemmy)