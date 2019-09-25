Liam Neeson Shoots Scene In Chardon For Upcoming Movie
Liam Neeson was in Chardon on Tuesday September 24th, 2019, he was filming a scene for the upcoming film "The Minuteman."
The Minuteman is about a Vietnam special-forces veteran who rescues a teenage boy in New Mexico from a drug cartel, according to online sources. So why was he filming the scene at Little Eagle Drive-Thru Beverage if the movie takes place in New Mexico?
