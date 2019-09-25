Liam Neeson Shoots Scene In Chardon For Upcoming Movie

September 25, 2019
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Liam Neeson was in Chardon on Tuesday September 24th, 2019, he was filming a scene for the upcoming film "The Minuteman."

The Minuteman is about a Vietnam special-forces veteran who rescues a teenage boy in New Mexico from a drug cartel, according to online sources. So why was he filming the scene at Little Eagle Drive-Thru Beverage if the movie takes place in New Mexico? 

Read the Geauga County Maple Leaf's Interview with the stores owner, John Krizman to find out.

Get all the details here

Liam Neeson
Little Eagle Drive-Thru Beverage
The Minuteman

