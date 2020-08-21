Lou Reed And John Mellencamp in 1987 Never Seen Before

August 21, 2020
Paula Balish
Lou Reed

Carlos Alvarez

When you are a Lou Reed fan finding unseen footage is like Christmas day. Here is some new found video of Lou Reed and John Mellencamp in a surprise jam,  2 days before 1987's Farm Aid. 

On September 17th, 1987, about 100 people went to the Bluebird night club in Bloomington, Indiana, with no idea they were about to witness rock history. Local band Ragin' Texans were playing that night and John Mellencamp, on his way to farm aid stopped in for an unannounced rehearsal, Lou Reed joins at about 16 minutes into this video. Wait for it!

 

 

