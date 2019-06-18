The Lung Force Walk-Cleveland June 22nd, 2019

Hundreds to Walk in Cleveland to Call Attention to Lung Cancer, #1 Cancer Killer in the U.S.

American Lung Association to Celebrate Cleveland’s fifth annual LUNG FORCE Walk

WHAT: The LUNG FORCE Walk-Cleveland is a time to imagine a world free of lung disease and raise funds to support research so there can be better treatments and improved methods of early detection for lung cancer. The LUNG FORCE Walk promotes fitness and helps forge lasting connections between participants. Together, we are taking a stand on behalf of the 9,680 women and men in Ohio that are diagnosed with lung cancer each year. Join the American Lung Association for their annual LUNG FORCE Walk, sponsored locally by The Cleveland Clinic Respiratory Institute, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, AstraZeneca, Healthy CLE, Cleveland Department of Public Health, and Radon Survey Systems.

The event will raise funds for lung cancer research, particularly awareness about the high rate of lung cancer in women. Consider these facts:

Lung cancer is the #1 cancer killer of women and men in the U.S.

Every 2½ minutes, a person in the U.S. is told she or he has lung cancer.

The rate of new lung cancer cases in women has almost doubled over the last 40 years.

Anyone can get lung cancer.

WHEN: Saturday June 22, 2019 8:30 a.m.

WHO: Local LUNG FORCE Hero and lung cancer survivor Bobbi Johnson Filipiak will kick off the Walk.

WHERE: Great Lakes Science Center

COST: Participation is free. However, LUNG FORCE Walk-Cleveland is a fundraising event and all participants are encouraged to raise donations to support research, early detection, advocacy, education and awareness for lung cancer.

ABOUT THE WALK ROUTE: The 1 mile and 5k walk will kick off at the Great Lakes Science Center and feature scenic views of North Coast Harbor and Downtown Cleveland as we walk along the North Coast Harbor Waterway, Voinovich Park, USS Cod and loop back by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and then returning to the Great Lakes Science Center where they will arrive for additional activities (such as music, kids’ activities, lung health and advocacy information, a chance to visit our sponsor and mission tents and prize drawings).

ACTIVITIES: Team photos; Kid’s activities presented by Cleveland Museum of Art Studio Go and Ghostbusters Cleveland, lung health information, clean air advocacy from the Cleveland Department of Public Health, Radon awareness and testing kit’s provided by Radon Survey Systems registration for the LUNG FORCE Walk, prize drawings, awards, sponsor booths and more.



MORE INFO: LUNGFORCE.org/Cleveland

CONTACT: Alessandra Crish, Alessandra.Crish@lung.org, 216-393-6609