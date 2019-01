It used to be you could only get Metallica's Enter Night Pilsner at a concerts and some outlets, but now the band has announced it will now go on general sale across the United States. If you’ve been to one of Metallica's recent arena shows, you may have tried the beer from the black and red cans. Now they're expanding nationwide. Enter Night Pilsner, is a collaboration with Arrogant Consortia​, and Stone Brewing.

