Michael Stanley Live Stream Oral History Sonic & Iconic

What: Sonic & Iconic - 50 Years Of Concert Photography Anastasia Pantsios and Joe Kleon

Where: Online at joekleon.com and on Facebook at “Sonic And Iconic - A Virtual Art Gallery”

When: Monday November 23 through Sunday, November 29, 2020

For the fourth consecutive year, Cleveland concert photographers Anastasia Pantsios and Joe Kleon are presenting the largest exhibition of Northeast Ohio concert photography ever assembled. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s gallery will be virtual and contain a week’s worth of live streams, events, and online galleries.

This year, they will live stream a two-part Michael Stanley oral history. Recorded at Joe Kleon’s “A Decade of Decibels” gallery in 2013 and at Joe & Anastasia’s “Reigning Rock “ exhibit last year, these two videos have never been broadcast. They were recorded for Cindy Barber’s Cleveland Rocks: Past, Present, and Future and will become part of the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Library And Archives. Part one from 2013 will be live streamed on the event FB page on Wednesday, November 25, at 8pm and part two, recorded in 2019, will be live streamed Sunday, November 29, at 8pm. This three-and-a-half hour look into the career of Michael Stanley is full of great stories and is fascinating. Both videos are hosted by David Spero.

Over the years, their previous galleries featured around 300-400 photos. This year’s virtual gallery will feature over 1,000. A live stream will take place each night, followed by a showcase of photos. Photos will be categorized, allowing fans to easily search, locate, and purchase photos of hundreds of music’s most iconic performers. Anastasia and Joe are working with NEO Pro Imaging in Cleveland, who will be the exclusive printer and shipper of all photos sold during this virtual exhibit.

Anastasia started shooting music in Cleveland in the 1970s and did most of her work in the 1980s when she captured such superstars as David Bowie, Prince and U2. Her work appearing locally in The Plain Dealer, as well as in Rolling Stone, Creem, The Village Voice, The New York Times, The Toronto Star, Esquire and many other publications, and on album covers, in tour programs and in books. Her exhibit Girls to the Front: 40 Years of Women in Rock was featured at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in 2011, travelled to Pennsylvania’s Lehigh University and Chicago, and was re-mounted at the Rock Hall in 2017. She has published a book based on that show, expanded with additional photos, which will be available for sale and signing at the gallery.

Joe has been shooting concerts for 19 years and until the pandemic was the most prolific concert photographer in Cleveland. He has photographed over 1,200 concerts and shoots an average of 100 or more concerts a year. His work appears regularly in Scene Magazine, as well as other national and international publications. He has also been hired by many local, regional, and national bands.Joe has photographed many classic rock acts that have toured during the last 20 years, ranging from U2, to Springsteen, ZZ Top, Roger Waters, Metallica, Rush, Paul McCartney, Kiss, The Rolling Stones, and a whole host of current top-of-the-charts artists such as Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pink, Blink-182 and Imagine Dragons.

More than 1,000 photos will be on display for Sonic & Iconic, making this again the biggest offering yet of the work of these two photographers. Browse the galleries anytime, enjoy the many special activities during the week of live streams, and purchase some iconic Cleveland photos to give as holiday presents! For more information, contact Joe Kleon @ 216-395-ROCK (7625)/joekleon@yahoo.com or Anastasia Pantsios @ 216-932-4835/anastasjoy@aol.com