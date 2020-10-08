Music Lovers Garage Sale Jacobs Pavilion This Saturday

If you are missing the experience of getting together for a concert, and celebrating Rock n Roll, this may be just what you need.

A free admission, fun get-together of music lovers to buy/sell/trade in an open space with lots of fresh air. And music and friends! If you just want to look and hopefully buy, sale is Saturday, October 10 from 10am to 4pm! We will be outdoors, social distancing, with masks. Contact Sue with questions, 216-534-4580.

Vendors include, Smoke This: Craft Pit BBQ and Catering, will be onsite from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Renowned rock photographer and author Janet Macoska will be offering some of her gorgeous photos spanning the decades. Bon Jovi from 1985. David Bowie from 1999, The Clash from 1979, and Boy George from 1984 and more.

Anastasia Pantsios and Joe Kleon, both of these great photographers will be selling some of their photos on canvas.

Barry Gabel, SVP Marketing and Sponsorship Live Nation he'll be the guy wearing a mask and playing Little Feat music at his Last Chance Romance Dance CD and Vinyl Stand..

Marcia Welch will be selling many years of items she has collected from her years working with record labels. Get ready for some very cool and unique finds.

Robert Darkmatter will be selling a selection of instruments and equipment.

Marky Ray, The Rock and Roll Mercenary, will be selling t-shirts, 45's, vinyl, music instruments, posters, eight-tracks, reel-to-reels, punk rock fliers, and more!

Music critic/writer/author Pete Chakerian has got a lot of t-shirts that he'll be selling, as well as tour programs and press kits. Most concert t's will be $20, some as low as $10. Cash only please for this vendor. Why by the reproductions when you can buy the authentic, vintage t's?!

Floyd Longworth will be selling his very unique rock and roll refrigerator magnets! With the holidays right around the corner, these are perfect for your music-loving friend that has everything. FloydbyFloyd is sold on Etsy

The Grog Shop

Get all the info on the facebook page. Do you have stuff you want to sell?

Admission is free and so is parking.