New Quentin Tarantino Movie ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Official Trailer

Quentin Tarantino's 9th film is called "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" takes place in 1969 Los Angeles, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The movie also stars the usual actors you will find in Tarantino films, Bruce Dern, Dakota Fanning, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Michael Madsen, Lena Dunham, Kurt Russell, Mike Moh, Damon Herriman, and the late Luke Perry, opens on July 26.

Video of ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD - Official Teaser Trailer (HD)