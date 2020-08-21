Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Is Making A Stop At Crocker Park

August 21, 2020
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Is Making A Stop At Crocker Park August 21st

This American Icon will be testing Wienermobile trivia and serving up their world-famous Wiener Whistles.

The Wienermobile will be making a stop at Crocker Park on their Northeast Ohio tour this Friday, August 21 and visitors will have the opportunity to take a (bun)ch of photos, play trivia, receive a wiener whistle, and have fun with the hotdoggers crew! This is a great way to get outside and have a great time with friends and family this weekend. Do not miss this opportunity to ‘meat’ these hot dog hot rods!

The Wienermobile will park in front of Nordstrom Rack and Regal Cinemas by Union Square and be free to visit from 12pm-4pm. For more information on this event and all other events taking place this season at Crocker Park, visit http://crockerpark.com/play.

Friday, August 21, 2020 from 12pm-4pm   

30147 Detroit Rd., Westlake, 44145

