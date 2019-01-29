Phil Collen Chimes In About Def Leppard's Induction To The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame And It's Not What You Expected

Phil Collen of Def Leppard couldn't care less about Def Leppard's induction into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He said his main focus is continuing to play live. He said, "The rock hall isn't something I follow, the only reason we (Def Leppard) are getting in is because they are running out of bands to induct, there's not that many bands left, so we'd get in at some point."

Collen went on to say, the thing that he really loves is still being able to play live at 61 years-old. Getting up on stage and performing songs that are 35 years-old and having people still care about them, he said he can still run around the stage like he's 20 and he thinks that's what is amazing. Award ceremonies and all of that stuff is not really his thing.

Def Leppard will be inducted at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on March 29 with Stevie Nicks, Roxy Music, the Zombies, Radiohead, the Cure and Janet Jackson.