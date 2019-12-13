Pigeons In Las Vegas Spotted Wearing Tiny Cowboy Hats

December 13, 2019
Paula Balish
Mariah Hillman of the pigeon advocacy group Lofty Hopes told a local TV station, at first I was like, 'oh my god, that's cute"  then, I was like, "wait a minute, how did they get those hats on there?"  She was worried that the tiny Stetsons were stuck to the birds' heads using glue and  wondered how this would impact their ability to fly as well as evade predators. Should anyone find one of the cowboy hat-wearing pigeons, she said feed the birds and call her organization Lofty Hopes, so that they can try to do something about it.

 

 

 

 

