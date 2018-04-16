Radio Legend Art Bell Dead At 72

I stayed up many a night listening to paranormal radio host Art Bell. His voice was soothing and comforting during the dark lonely nights. His topics were outrageously unbelievable, but you would get sucked in because of the guest or expert or callers he put on the air. Paranormal, UFO's, Shadow People, Ghosts, OBE's and the like. Sometimes he just had a full show of open lines where he would just take unscreened phone calls on anything from anybody. He even had a special "Area 51 Only" phone line. His show was broadcast live from the high desert, Pahrump, Nevada out of his in home studio. Art fittingly passed away in the early morning hours of Friday the 13th, April 2018. I will never forget him.

Art Bell Takes His Final Ride